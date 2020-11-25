Food bank serves increased demand

-
Steve Beavers and his wife, Patricia Rife-Beavers, are shown delivering gifts of frozen turkeys to the Sharing Center food pantry given in honor of her father, Ed Rife, who died recently but had been a volunteer worker at the center well into his 80s.
Murphy – More large families than usual are coming to the Sharing Center, largest food bank in the county, during the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic.
Well over 1,000 families are registered to get free…
