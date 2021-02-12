Floral valentines at nursing home

Body

Peachtree-Victoria Atkinson still remembers visiting the nursing home while she was growing and singing for the residents. Being an empath, she could feel how lonely they were.

Her grandfather ended up becoming a resident at the same home, Murphy Rehabilitation & Nursing, just months before COVID-19 caused the facility to restrict visitation. She was saddened that family members had to wave through windows for visits, and that treasured people were dying alone.

In September, he passed away after his own “rollercoaster” with the disease.

A few months later, Atkinson was inspired. She is a florist based in Chandler, who delivers flowers all over western North Carolina, including Murphy and Hayesville. In a florist group on social media, she saw another florist creating arrangements to give to nursing home residents for Christmas. Atkinson thought the idea could work for Valentine’s Day – after all, her shop’s motto is “let love bloom.”

“I just know how much joy and happiness flowers can bring,” she said.

She contacted Murphy Rehabilitation & Nursing to see if the idea was feasible.

“Victoria blew me away when she first approached me about this,” said Kelly Roberts, executive director of the nursing home.

Roberts said the staff loved Atkinson’s grandfather and thought it was a “lovely gesture” to honor him.

Atkinson started raising money on Jan. 4 for enough donations to cover her costs to provide a small plastic vase of flowers for each resident. She also wanted to do something for the staff by raising enough money to provide larger arrangements for nurses stations, break rooms and reception desks.

She could see how hard the staff works to take care of the older generation.

“That’s a specific kind of hero person,” she said.

Within 24 hours of posting the fundraiser to social media, Atkinson had raised enough money to supply flowers for 13 residents. However, more donations were from regular clients in the Asheville area. She wanted to reach more people in Cherokee County.

That’s when a family member shared the fundraiser with Tim Radford of WKRK Radio. Once he shared it, her initial goal was met within a week.

She then learned on Feb. 2 that the nursing home had more residents, increasing her goal as a result. Within 15 minutes of sharing her new goal, one person alone closed the gap.

“People’s generosity just really has come through,” Atkinson said.

The money raised cover her cost for the flowers. She ordered roses, carnations, alstroemeria, mini carnations and hypericum for the arrangements. Because anything brought into the facility must stay in isolation for 24 hours, she planned to deliver Friday evening or Saturday morning so staff could deliver the flowers to residents Sunday on Valentine’s Day.

Atkinson planned to include in each card that the flowers were from the community. She said it would have been nice to see the residents’ reactions in person, but understood the precautions being taken.

Roberts said the flowers would be a surprise for the residents.

“I am certain the residents will feel blessed by this,” she said. “I remember how much it meant to them when all the COVID restrictions went into effect, and the families and community pulled together to participate in the parade at the old facility. I think they will react similarly to this gesture.”