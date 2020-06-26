Exhibit aims to inspire

Body

Murphy - The Cherokee County Arts Council’s July exhibit will feature three artists who are helping to raise awareness about natural beauty in the world.

“Honor, Protect and Preserve,” features Holly Michelle Hargus, Cynthia Pollett and Kelly Kennon. The exhibit was curated by Tim Ford, a member of the council’s board of directors.

“The purpose of the exhibition is to present a variety of powerful visual images and artists’ statements in order to inspire others to strive to achieve a more sustainable, and healing, relationship with nature and people,” Ford said. “Some of Holly’s and Cynthia’s artwork made me realize the importance of harmonious interactions of people and nature.”

Hargus captures Earth’s threatened species with oil finger painting, Pollett captures culture and Appalachian life with oil painting, while Kennon captures nature and endangered wildlife with photography.

Ford said Hargus’ work inspired the exhibit. She was excited when he asked her to show her work, especially since her work had never been in an exhibit like this before.

“To have it in an actual exhibit, that’s huge,” Hargus said.

She said it would be a great opportunity to show what she does with others and share the beauty of threatened species, as well as how their habitat affects survival. Each artist will have 10 pieces in the exhibit.

“From an art perspective, people will really enjoy this unique exhibit,” Ford said. “This exhibit is well worth seeing.”

The exhibit will be in the Cultural Calendar Room of the Murphy Art Center from July 1-30.

Shelter loan paid off

Murphy – Reach of Cherokee County Inc. paid off its $31,450.31 shelter mortgage earlier than expected, bringing the nonprofit organization closer to working on getting a new shelter.

Executive Director Cecilia Crawford-Faulkner said a new shelter is “desperately needed.” The organization has one more loan to pay off before working on a new shelter.

Paying off the mortgage also makes more funds available for direct client services and more programs, Crawford-Faulkner said.

“Reach of Cherokee County would love to start a garden program for our clients along with an art therapy program,” she said.

The organization got the mortgage in January 2013. They were able to pay it off through several donations and grants, Crawford-Faulkner said. Funds raised at the Reach Gala last year were used to get the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reach had a total 719 clients in the last year as well as 4,622 crisis calls.

Samantha Sinclair is a columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by phone, 837-5122, Ext. 24; or email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com.