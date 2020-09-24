Donor brings outdoor classrooms to schools

Samantha Sinclair/scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com First-grade teacher Regina Mashburn goes over assignments with Tim Anderson and his son, Gavin, on the morning of Sept. 16 in Hiwassee Dam’s outdoor classroom.

Murphy – An anonymous donor has donated $20,000 to Cherokee County Schools to begin building outdoor classrooms at local schools. “I was blown away,” Superintendent Jeana Conley said. “That kind of…