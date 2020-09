Subhead Dispute ends with club owner injured

Penny Ray/pennyray@cherokeescout.com The Cannon Club on U.S. 64 West in Ranger may soon be shut down due to a potential alcohol licensing violation brought to light by a shooting last week.

Ranger – A domestic dispute interrupted an otherwise tranquil morning last week, forcing police to redirect traffic around a stretch of the four-lane highway while they convinced a woman to surrender…