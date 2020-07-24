Decker virtually with Girls State

Chloe Decker got to participate in the virtual version of Tar Heel Girls State thanks to local American Legion Auxiliary leaders, including vice president Sally Schweitzer (left) and President Stephanie Bailey. She plans to attend Tar Heel Girls State in person next summer.

