Cases continue to increase

Cherokee County’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to grow as more residents’ tests return positive.

Out of the 18 total cases since March 18, two were non-residents, one has died, and eight have recovered.

This morning, the Cherokee County Health Department announced a resident who was exposed to the virus while on work-related travel in New Jersey has tested positive. The health department said the individual has remained isolated in their home since returning to Cherokee County.

On Wednesday morning, the Cherokee County Health Department announced a person was tested after going to a local emergency room for a respiratory-type illness. The person has been isolated since being tested, and is currently isolated in their home, the health department said. This individual had no known contact with anyone infected with the virus.

The health department announced on Sunday that community spread is occuring in the county.

Locals are reminded to continue practicing measures to prevent spreading the virus, like washing hands, coughing or sneezing into the elbow, staying home if sick, and social distancing. In instances where social distancing is difficult, the Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing a cloth face covering. Close contact is defined as being within six feet of another person for 10 minutes or more. The health department also advises that people continue to follow the state’s Stay At Home order.

As of this morning, North Carolina had 5,465 positive cases of COVID-19 and 131 deaths since the beginning of March. The state is not reporting recoveries, and does not take recoveries away from its total number of cases as it does with deaths.