Subhead No one hurt, but a total loss

A fire destroyed a garage in the Tanglewood Forest housing development. Officials say a welding accident caused the blaze. Penny Ray/pennyray@cherokeescout.com

Murphy – A fire destroyed a two-story garage in the Tanglewood Forest housing development last week. Firefighters gained control of the blaze within 10 minutes but remained on scene in 84-degree…