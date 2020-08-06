Subhead
Recycled art with a nice ring
-
Scott Sankey's shop Hillbilly Wind Chimes, located between Andrews and Marble, makes the world sound a litter nicer. Photo by Sam Jokich
-
Scott Sankey puts a lot of his retired engineering skills into otherwise simple-looking designs on aluminum bottles, like the kinds of wood, where to put the hole for the hanging lines and the hanging weight of each bottle on the chime, which he adjusts with fishing weights to get just the right swing. Here, Sankey starts a new project. Photo by Sam Jokich
Cherokee County is filled with interesting people with compelling stories to share, and one of them lives in “The Otter Place” between Andrews and Marble making Hillbilly Wind Chimes. Scott…
