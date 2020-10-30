Election Day coming Tuesday

Samantha Sinclair/scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com The Cherokee County Board of Elections office in the Courthouse Annex on Peachtree Street is the only early voting location in the county. Murphy – Election Day may be Tuesday, but more than one-third of registered voters in Cherokee County have already made their decision. “I’m not really surprised,” Director of Elections Leighsa… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.