Getting back on the gridiron: Bulldogs embrace summer work

Murphy coach David Gentry watches as the Bulldogs skill players spread out and stretch prior to conditioning drill work during the first week of workouts on June 17. Photo by Noah Shatzer Murphy – The familiar sights and sounds of football filled the air of Murphy High School’s campus on June 17 – to some extent. There weren’t any pigskins in sight, nor was there the sound of… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.