Boys and Girls 1A Basketball Championship Updates

Body

Murphy Lady Bulldogs:

The Murphy Lady Bulldogs opened up the first round of the NCHSAA 1A Girls Basketball Championships with a 79-25 win over Pine Creek Prep.

Senior Sydni Addison scored 16 points and knocked down four 3-pointers for the Lady Dogs, while Leah Moses tallied 15 points for Murphy in the win.

Sarah Pullium scored 14 points and Kaiya Pickens tallied 13 points and three 3-pointers for the Lady Dogs.

The Lady Dogs will host 16th-seeded Union Academy in the second round on Thursday.

Hiwassee Dam Lady Eagles:

The Hiwassee Dam Lady Eagles picked up a 49-31 road win over the Christ the King Lady Crusaders in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A Girls Basketball Championships.

Katie Gibson led the Lady Eagles with a dominant 27 point, tallying 19 points in the first half alone. Gibson also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for Hiwassee Dam in the victory.

Chloe Roe scored 11 points for the Lady Eagles on the night.

Hiwassee Dam will head on the road to face 5th-seeded Gray Stone Day in the second round on Thursday.

Hiwassee Dam Eagles:

The Hiwassee Dam Eagles fell at home to the Community School of Davidson by a score of 78-24 in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A Boys Basketball Championships.

Andrews Wildcats:

The Andrews Wildcats' season came to a close on the road against Mitchell in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A Boys Basketball Championships by a score of 49-44.