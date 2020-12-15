Body

William Roy “Butch” Totherow, 71, of Brasstown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the son of the late Floyd and Frieda McMahan Totherow.

Butch was a proud veteran. He served in the United States Army.

He was a brick and rock mason.

Butch loved raising and caring for game chickens. He enjoyed spending time on his tractor and working on his farm.

Butch loved his family, and especially his grandchildren. He loved eating at Red Lobster and loved Alabama football.

Butch was a member of Little Brasstown Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Carl Aycock.

He is survived by three sons, Derek Wilson of Marble, Dustin Totherow and fiance Connie Bruce of Leicester, and Brandon Totherow and wife Jennifer of Blairsville, Ga.; two sisters, Denise Totherow Cross and husband Don of the Nantahala community and Linda Totherow Aycock of Roanoke Rapids; seven grandchildren, Dusty Totherow, Lauren Totherow, Dawson Totherow, Madison Totherow, Jackson Totherow, Timothy Helton and Tori Pinkerton; and one great-grandson, Curtis Pinkerton.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. The Revs. Aud Brown and Tony Ware officiated. Burial was in Little Brasstown Baptist Church Cemetery.

Military honors were conducted by the veterans organizations: V.F.W. Post No. 10222, Joe Miller Elkin American Legion Post No. 96 and DAV Chapter No. 73 and American Legion Post No. 532 of Hayesville and VFW Post 6812 Hayesville. Pallbearers were Dan Hayden, Chad Coffey, Wayne Rogers, Mitch Myers, Gary Westmoreland and Ronnie Davis. Honorary pallbearers were Dusty Totherow, Dawson Totherow, Danny Hogsed, Scott Rogers, Benny McMahan and Fred Gillispie.

The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 164, Murphy, NC 28906.

You may send tributes to the Totherow family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.