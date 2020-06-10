Willa Mae Christopher

Body

Willa Mae Bell Christopher, 92, of Junior Duckworth Drive, Blairsville, Ga., passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Stonehenge Assisted Living in Blairsville following an extended illness.

Mrs. Christopher was born Aug. 9, 1927, in Isabella, Tenn., the daughter of the late Walter Bell and Ada Simonds Bell.

Willa Mae was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great- and great-great-grandmother. She was a devout Christian who loved her Lord with all of her heart.

She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Willard Payne Sr.; second husband, Enoch Bert Reid; beloved husband, George S. Christopher in 2018; two brothers, J. Raymond Bell and C. Hoyt Bell; and two sisters, Doris Murphy and Anna Lou Wright.

Mrs. Christopher was a member of Reids Chapel Baptist Church.

Surviving Mrs. Christopher are two daughters and one son-in-law, Jolynne Ford of Blairsville, and Karen and Paul Rogers of Murphy; two sons and daughters-in-law, Willard (Jay) and Melissa Payne Jr. of Murphy, and William (Skip) and Melanie Payne of Murphy, two sisters, Gladys Hutson of Cartersville, Ga., and Norma Jean Brackett of Forest Park, Ga.; 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends also survive.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, from Reid’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Payne officiating. Special music was presented by Dean Hutson and The Collins Family. Grandsons served as pallbearers. The family held a private visitation at the funeral home prior to the service.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville was in charge of arrangements.

