Waylon Hill

Waylon E. Hill, 79, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

He was born May 7, 1941, in Eva, Ala., and liked to say his dad was a “holiness preacher who raised cotton, corn and kids.”

After picking cotton and planting peas as a youngster, he vowed to never be a farmer and stayed true to that vow. His calling was that of a salesman who could easily sell sand in the desert.

He first came to Murphy in 1974 to visit his wife’s family and eventually moved here in 1996.

Waylon is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Marian Walsh Hill; and five daughters, Terri Hill Cloud of Murphy, Regina (Bill) Webber of Krugerville, Texas, Rita (Ronnie) Snyder of Jacksonville, Fla., and Waynell (James) Mezzell and Joy Hill Harbin both of Holly Pond, Ala. He is further survived by his brothers, Wallace, William, Wayne, James and Wendell; sisters, Juanita Berry, Joyce Bennett and Carol Knighten; 13 grandchildren, Jessica, Patrick, Rachel, Rebecca, Chace, Cory, Seth, Nikki, Savannah, Denae, Spencer, Amber and Emily; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Waylon was predeceased by his daughter, Alyda Marea Hill, and his youngest grandson, Joshua Waylon Ritz, both of Murphy. He was also predeceased by his best friend and father-in-law, Bill Walsh; his parents, Alvin and Estelle Hill; and two sisters, Janice Kay Brown and Glenda Jane Hill.

Waylon will be remembered by his family and friends as a kind and generous man with a wonderful sense of humor. He was quick with a joke and always had a smile. He was a packrat and if you needed something, he most likely had it in one of his shops and was willing to share it.

Not only did he capture many a bug while in the pest control business for over 20 years in New Orleans, but also caught the travel bug. He was awed when they journeyed to places he’d only previously read about in books: Ephesus, Istanbul, Rome, Prague and his favorite, Germany. He and Marian cruised the Adriatic, the Atlantic, the Baltic, the Caribbean and the Pacific.

He loved people and enjoyed food the world over but never outgrew his fondness for Southern food: fried chicken, turnip greens and cornbread.

He played the guitar, had a fondness for gospel music and lovingly serenaded his wife with love songs, some of which he wrote himself.

He was a Master Gardener who excelled at composting, growing blueberries and growing various tulips.

He volunteered much of his time for Cherokee County beautifying schools and public areas.

After having volunteered at the Valley River Humane Society for several years, he and other visionary animal lovers founded Logan’s Run Rescue, where he was president for many years until the time of his death. He fostered over 500 dogs and puppies through the years many of which shared the king-sized bed. It didn’t matter the occasion, you would always find him wearing his Logan’s Run Rescue cap and usually a Logan’s Run shirt as well.

Waylon was the type of father and leader who led by example and was never shy to show his love and support. He adored his grandson, Josh, and had created a special bond with him that will forever be cherished. We are all better for having had Waylon in our lives. His positivity was contagious. He was devoted to his family and friends, and will be deeply missed by so many.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Waylon’s honor to Logan’s Run Rescue, 3000 W., U.S 64, No. 118, Murphy NC 28906.

