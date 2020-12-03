Wade Anderson Jr.

Body

Wade Calhoun Anderson Jr., 72, of Murphy, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the son of the late Wade and Ethel Ledford Anderson.

Wade had previously owned Murphy Auto Parts for more than 30 years. He enjoyed golf and woodworking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Anderson and Harry Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Anderson; sons, Jimmy Anderson and Nathan Arrant; daughters, Shanda Manning, Nicole Sharp and Amber Dickey; grandchildren, Savannah Anderson, Jacob Anderson, Ava Manning, Brady Manning, Levi Anderson, Skylar Mathieu, Myles Mathieu, Eliana Sharp, Elise Sharp and Marin Sharp.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. The Revs. Jim Cochran and Aud Brown officiated. Burial was at Bellview Community Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tim Kephart, Nathan Arrant, Brian Griffin, Michael Kernea, Greg Sharp and Jacob Anderson. Honorary pallbearers were Fred Parish, Bobby Roberson and Jay Killian.

The family received friends from noon-2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy.

You may send tributes to the family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.