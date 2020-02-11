Virginia Erb

Body

Virginia “Christine” Erb, 83, of Murphy, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

Christine was born March 23, 1936, in Perkasie, Pa., daughter of the late Curtis and Virginia Lawrence.

Christine retired from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in St. Augustine, Fla., where she was a Corrections Receptionist at the county jail.

In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Leroy Erb in 1990; and daughter, Elizabeth Louise Browning in 2013.

Surviving are her son, Richard Lee Erb and wife Roseann of Marlton, N.J.; daughter, Michelle Lynn Whitehouse and husband John Jr. of Murphy; granddaughters, Shannon Lundgren and husband Jon of Mobile, Ala.; Jennifer Holland, husband Leo and great-granddaughter Mary of West Berlin, N.J.; and Stephanie Goodman, husband Bret and two great-grandchildren, Katie and Ben of Cherry Hill, N.J.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Christine’s favorite charities, the Town of Murphy Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” Program at Christmastime this year.