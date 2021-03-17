Victoria Brickey

Body

Victoria “Vicki” Brickey, 65, of Hayesville, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence.

Vicki was a strong Christian and loved by many.

She was known as “Mama” to friends of her children. She loved everything and everybody like Jesus, and enjoyed reading, cooking and her “fur babies.”

She was the daughter of the late James Bruce “J.B.” and Juanita Beatrice Hughes Hall. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Garry Hall.

Surviving are her husband, George D. Brickey; a daughter, Kimberly Ledford and husband Tyler of Hayesville; a son, Darrin Bond and wife Hilary of Murphy; a granddaughter, Abigail Bond; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, with the Rev. Andrew Brown officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service Saturday, March 20, at the funeral home.

The family requests that those in attendance please wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.