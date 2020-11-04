Body

Tierney Thayer passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Born Feb. 13, 1934, in Everett, Mass., she was a resident of Dallas, Ga., at the time of her passing.

A devoted Christian and gifted musician, Tierney taught music in Massachusetts, Florida and Murphy.

She is survived by her children: Wendy Lane of Starke, Fla.; Pam (Kevin) Keough of Blairsville, Ga.; Rodd (Sunny) Thayer of Acworth, Ga.; and Tenley Thayer of Villa Rica, Ga.; five stepchildren; 25 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and her former spouse and the father of her oldest two daughters, Loren Francis.

She was preceded in death by her father, Howard MacCallum; her mother, Evelyn Seagrave; her husband, Donald Thayer; and one stepson, David Thayer.

A private family service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, in Blairsville, Ga. Tierney will be buried near her husband and mother in Liberty Community Cemetery in Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, Tierney requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.