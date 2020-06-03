Thomas Laster

Thomas Michael Laster, 69, of Hayesville, passed Thursday, May 28, 2020.
He was born in Newnan, Ga., to the late Willie and Nellie Rosser Laster.
Mike was a mapping technician.
He had a passion for model trains and dirt track racing.
Mike was a member of Little Brasstown Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his brother, Larry Laster Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Frye Laster; one niece, Joelle Strasters of Titusville, Fla., and one nephew, Larry Laster Jr. of Calhoun, Ga.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Little Brasstown Baptist Church. The Rev. Aud Brown will officiate.
You may send tributes to the Laster family at townson-rose.com.
Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
