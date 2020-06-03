Thomas Laster

Body

Thomas Michael Laster, 69, of Hayesville, passed Thursday, May 28, 2020.

He was born in Newnan, Ga., to the late Willie and Nellie Rosser Laster.

Mike was a mapping technician.

He had a passion for model trains and dirt track racing.

Mike was a member of Little Brasstown Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his brother, Larry Laster Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Frye Laster; one niece, Joelle Strasters of Titusville, Fla., and one nephew, Larry Laster Jr. of Calhoun, Ga.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Little Brasstown Baptist Church. The Rev. Aud Brown will officiate.

You may send tributes to the Laster family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.