Thomas Laster

    Thomas Michael Laster, 69, of Hayesville, passed Thursday, May 28, 2020.
    He was born in Newnan, Ga., to the late Willie and Nellie Rosser Laster.
    Mike was a mapping technician.
    He had a passion for model trains and dirt track racing.
    Mike was a member of Little Brasstown Baptist Church.
    In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his brother, Larry Laster Sr.
    He is survived by his wife, Debra Frye Laster; one niece, Joelle Strasters of Titusville, Fla., and one nephew, Larry Laster Jr. of Calhoun, Ga.
    A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Little Brasstown Baptist Church. The Rev. Aud Brown will officiate.
    You may send tributes to the Laster family at townson-rose.com.
    Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.