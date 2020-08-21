Susie Ledford

Body

Mrs. Susie Eller Loudermilk Ledford, 86, of Forest Circle, Blairsville, Ga., and formerly of Murphy, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in the Union County Nursing Home following an extended illness.

Susie was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Murphy, daughter of the late Guy Eller and Ethel Ledford.

Susie was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She always wanted to help anyone in need. Susie also dearly enjoyed working with the church.

She was a member of Fields of the Wood Church.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Clifford Loudermilk; her second husband, Robert Ledford; four brothers, Goldman, Willie, Boyd and wife Betty, and Guindle Eller; one sister, Dorothy Hamby and husband Jess; two brothers-in-law, Willard Allen and David Avery.

Survivors include her two daughters and two sons-in-law, Sheliah and Gary Crawford of Blairsville, and Vicki and Ronny Barton of Charlotte; four sisters,Willa Mae Allen of Murphy, Shelby Jean Avery of Murphy, Shirley and Owen Hensley of Turtletown, Tenn., Lorraine and Richard Kilpatrick of Murph; three sisters-in-law, Helen Eller of Charlotte, Georgia Mae Eller of Turtletown, Tenn., Jeannie Eller of Acworth, Ga.; five grandchildren, Garran and Hope Crawford, Cody Crawford, Tyler and Joni Crawford, Kyle and Kimberly Barton, Cameron Barton; and five great-grandchildren, Zoe Crawford, Layla Crawford, Maddox Crawford, Isaiah Barton and Hadley Barton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, from Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery of Murphy, with the Rev. Tim Dickey officiating. Interment will follow. The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers, Garran Crawford, Cody Crawford, Tyler Crawford, Kyle Barton, Cameron Barton and Dale Allen. Nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Flowers are accepted or if you wish the family requests that donations be made to Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in Susie’s memory.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of arrangements.

