Sally Stiles, 80, of Andrews, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in a Chattanooga, Tenn., hospital.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County.

Sally was a homemaker and member of McClelland Cove Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Floyd and Emma Williams Hodge. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Bertha Clark, Mary Jo Stevenson and Ruth Welch; and three brothers, Bill, John and Claude Hodge.

Surviving are her husband, Eugene Stiles; a daughter, Emogene Stiles of Ellijay, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, with the Rev. Steve West officiating. The interment was in Valleytown Cemetery. Pallbearers were Roger Stanley, Michael and Phillip Hodge, Shawn Clark, Tony Hall and Brody Holloway. Bobby Grindstaff served as an honorary pallbearer.

The family received friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, prior to the services.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, was in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.