Russell Kephart, 78, of Murphy, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County to the late Henry Joseph and Dovie Dockery Kephart.

Russell was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a heavy equipment operator. Russell loved to hunt and fish.

He was a member of Owl Creek Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the American Legion post.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Sherdan, William, Bass, Oscar and Earl Kephart.

He is survived by his son, Russell Dewain Kephart and wife Victoria; one sister, Mae Lovin; two brothers, Ralph and Otis Kephart; five grandchildren, Daniel Kephart and wife Caroline, Felicia May and husband Adam, Matthew Anderson, Sheba Brown and husband Silas and Priscilla Stewart and husband Chris; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. Dr. Eddis Dockery will officiate. Burial will follow in Hanging Dog Baptist Church Cemetery with military graveside rites being conducted by the American Legion Post 96 Murphy, American Legion Post 532 Hayesville, VFW Post 6812, Hayesville, Marine Corp League Marble and Vietnam Veterans of America. Pallbearers will be Keith Marcus, Kurt Marcus, Larry Kephart, Samuel Kephart, Trevor Lovin and Merle Kephart.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

You may send tributes to the Kephart family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.