Roy Sargent

Body

Roy Donald Sargent, 89, of Andrews, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

He was born June 1, 1931, and was the son of the late Roy Coleman Sargent and Elsie Florence McDonald. He was born in Atlanta, Ga., and was a longtime resident of Avondale Estates, Georgia, until becoming a resident of Andrews in the 1980s.

He was a former graduate of Decatur Boy High and graduated from the University of Georgia. Roy was staff photographer for the UGA newspaper.

He was an Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War. During his time in the Air Force, he was known for his troop entertainment performances, producing and staging reviews highlighting his ventriloquist skills with prized dummy Oscar O’Reilly.

Roy married his wife, Daphne Mary Irene Minton, on Nov. 14, 1953, while stationed at the USAF base in Salisbury, England.

Returning home from England, he began working at Dekalb Office Equipment/ Environments as salesman eventually becoming co- owner and CFO/COO until he and his partner sold the business.

Dedicated to the Boy Scouts for over 60 years, he was Scout Master of Troop 6 in Decatur Georgia for a number of years. Known for his long-standing involvement with Atlanta Area BSA council, he was known for his leadership in training adults to become better boy scout leaders through his Wood Badge classes for years. Roy was recognized and holds one of BSAs highest awards, the Silver Beaver award.

Roy moved to Andrews and established Hawksdene House as a successful B&B with his wife and became active in the community of Andrews. He started North Carolina Mountain Realty which eventually became Old Town Brokers Real Estate. He was also an active partner in Valley Town Insurance. Another of Roy’s accomplishments, included his efforts creating the Andrews Veterans memorial park and serving as a board member of IOI for eight years.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a grandson, Coleman Edward Sargent, and a sister, Juanita Elsie Dillard.

Roy is survived by his wife Daphne Mary Irene Sargent of 66 years; four sons, Roy Geoffrey Sargent and wife Midori of San Lorenzo, Calif.; Mark William Sargent and wife Louise, of Salt Lake City, Utah, Robin Ian Sargent and wife April of Andrews, and Kevin Woodley Sargent and wife Kathy of Murphy; three grandsons, Taylor, Ian and Josh; three granddaughters, Kirsten, Ashley, and Daisy; and four great-grandsons, Ian, David, Peyton and Cillian.

A private memorial service was held and viewed at https://www.facebook.com/iviefh/ at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. The Rev. Volley Hanson officiatd and military honors were provided by Hayesville VFW Post 6812, Hayesville American Legion Post 532 and Murphy American Legion Post 96.

The family gathered following the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Boy Scouts of America, https://www.bsafoundation.org/donor-information/howtogive/; Salvation Army, 681 Dorsey St., Gainesville, GA 30501; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, was in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.