Ronald Carothers

Ronald Floyd Carothers, 54, of Hayesville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

He was born in Beaverfalls, Pa., to Floyd Carothers of Springfield, Mo., and the late Florence Roscoe Carothers.

Ronald was a very proud U.S. Navy veteran. He worked for Vista Realty.

Ronald was an amazing father and a loving husband. He was lovingly called “Spicy” by his grandchildren; they were his world.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Sharon Carothers; one son, Christopher Snyder; one daughter, Kayleigh Stout and husband Sean; one sister, Tracy Coleman and husband Kenneth of Springfield, Mo.; three grandchildren, Emma Snyder, Otto and Mia Stout; and several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

You may send tributes to the Carothers family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.