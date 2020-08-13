Roma Mathis

Body

Roma Hyler Mathis, 87, of Andrews, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.

She was born Oct. 5, 1932, in Milton (Caswell County), N.C., but had lived in Cherokee County for more than 55 years.

Mrs. Mathis graduated from Roxboro High School in North Carolina.

Mrs. Mathis worked for Kingoff Jewelers in Danville, Va., and while in North Carolina, she worked for Levi Strauss and Peachtree Industries.

She was a member of Andrews United Methodist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Ardie Hudson and Ruby Barker Hyler. She was the wife of the late Conroe Williamson, who died in the early 1950s. She was also the wife for many years of Frank Ray Mathis, who died Aug. 27, 1990. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Nickie Ann Mathis, who died Sept. 14, 1959, and Elizabeth Mathis, who died March 10, 1970; a sister, Hilda Hyler; and three brothers, Billy Hyler, Malcolm Hyler and James Hyler.

Surviving are two daughters, Deborah “Abby’’ Mathis Manchester and husband Robert Edwin Manchester of Stone Mountain, Ga., and Mary Mathis Thompson of Andrews; a grandson, Adam Gabriel Manchester and wife Sara Hughes Manchester of Decatur, Ga.; and two brothers, Don Miles Hyler and wife Martha Hyler of Concord, and John Hyler and wife Wanda Hyler of Swansboro.

A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Waynesville, with the Revs. Thomas Jolly and Mary Brown officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Roma Hyler Mathis to Andrews United Methodist Church, 100 Chestnut St., Andrews, NC 28901.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

