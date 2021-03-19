Richard Luther

Body

Richard Steve “Ricky” Luther, 63, of Cherokee, formerly of Andrews, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the Wolftown Community on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Mianna (Cucumber) Luther; stepson, Victor Wildcatt; and his mother, Elma Ray Piercy.

He was a mechanic by trade and was well liked by all who knew him. His passing was sudden and leaves the family heartbroken.

In North Carolina, Richard also leaves behind brothers and sisters: Thurman Luther of Andrews, Anita Stuart of Raleigh, Elaine Owenby of Andrews, Clara Terrell of Hickory, Johnny Luther of Marble, Donna Piercy of Robbinsville, Debbie Farmer of Marble, Danny Luther of Andrews and Angela Greenage of Atlanta, Ga.; two granddaughters, Lauren Luther and Kalista Luther.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Oran Charles Luther; brothers, Gene Luther and Raymond Edward Luther; and son, Richard Daniel Luther.

Services for Richard were held Wednesday, March 17, in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee. Visitation was held from noon-2 p.m. The funeral service started at 2 p.m. with Pastor Greg Morgan officiating. An immediate burial followed in the Luther Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were among family and friends.

With respect to the family, those attending were asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Long House Funeral Home, Cherokee, longhousefuneralhome.com, assisted the family with the final arrangements.