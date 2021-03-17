Rev. James Rogers Sr.

Body

Rev. James “Jimmy” Richard Rogers Sr., 86, of Young Harris, Ga., passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Ga.

He was born in Clay County to the late Rev. Oda and Minnie (née Kuykendall) Rogers.

Jimmy was a member of Stephens Masonic Lodge No. 414 F&AM of Young Harris, Ga., and the Lions Club of Towns County, Ga.

He was ordained at Meadow Grove Baptist Church of Hayesville, and began pastoring at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Warne in 1955. Rev. Jimmy pastored numerous Baptist churches, including Old Union, Cornerstone, Old Brasstown and Many Forks in Young Harris, Ga.; Liberty and Mt. Zion in Blairsville, Ga.; Tomotla in Marble; Shady Grove in Hayesville; and Pinelog in Brasstown. He finished his ministry from the pastoral office at Friendship Baptist Church in Hiawassee, Ga.

Jimmy was also known as a “people’s pastor,” available anytime someone needed him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Clarence Rogers and Bill Rogers; sisters, Ruth Lance and Nora Lou Barnhill; and great-grandson, Jameson McGill.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Adams Rogers of Andrews; sons, the Rev. James Richard “Ricky” Rogers Jr. (Vikki) of Hayesville and David Rogers (Alicia) of Young Harris; daughters, Jeannie Miles (Dennis) of Hiawassee, Pam Dean (Dale Shope) of Hiawassee, Sherry Paramore (Wesley) of Young Harris and Kim McGill (Jamey Barrett) of Young Harris; brother, John E. Rogers (Linda) of Buford, Ga.; sister, Dayton Moss of Hayesville; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family remains proud of all the “family” Jimmy invited to the Rogers’ house to gather around the table over the years.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Meadow Grove Baptist Church in Hayesville, with the Revs. Doug Merck and Ricky Rogers officiating. The body lay in state an hour before the service. A burial service followed at Meadow Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Meadow Grove Baptist Church in Hayesville. The family requested that attendees adhere to social distancing practices and the use of face masks while present. Due to the pandemic, the family understood that those with symptoms or compromised immunity chose to forgo attendance. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated in this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in honor of Truett Baptist Children’s Home of Hayesville by mailing gifts to The Baptist Children’s Homes of N.C., P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361; 336-474-1200; or any other worthy Christian cause of your choosing.

Tributes may be sent to the Rogers family online at www.townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.