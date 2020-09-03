Body

The Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy announces funeral services for Ralph Baker, 80, of Andrews, who passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Ralph was born in Cherokee County on July 3, 1940, to the late Homer and Mary (Bishop) Baker.

Known as a “Jack of all Trades,” Ralph had many talents and skills that allowed him to pursue several different career paths. He worked as Cherokee County manager for EMS, an instructor with Tri-County Community College, a professional painter for both homes and cars, a home builder with FHA, and owner and operator of both Seven Springs Nursery and Louie’s Dachshunds. Ralph was also an antique car collector. By far his most important calling was as an ordained Church of God minister where he would faithfully preach the Word of God. He was formerly the pastor of Robbinsville Church of God.

Ralph had a personality larger than life. He was an idealist and dreamer. He tried everything and believed with perseverance and God’s blessing it would work out. Even with health issues later in life, he never stopped. Ralph loved his family dearly, but serving God was his No. 1 priority.

He never met a stranger and loved to make others laugh. Ralph and friends would travel around picking guitar and singing gospel and country music.

He will be missed by all who knew him, but especially by his family: devoted wife of 38 years, Lois Gibby Baker; daughters, Teresa Wilson, Lisa Foster (Ronnie), and Donna Earwood; stepdaughters, Teresa Hardin and Rhonda Smiley (Hayden); stepson, Jimmy Hardin; and brothers, Bobby, Wade and Roy Baker; and sister Hayley. Also, sharing in his legacy are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ralph was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa “Missy” Martinez; son, Jimmy Baker; granddaughter, Cynthia Foster; great-grandson, Camden Foster; sisters, Shirley Baker and Dorothy Panther; and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, from the Chapel of Cochran Funeral Home with the Rev. Curtis Ledford officiating. Special recordings of Ralph’s music will be played. Music performances will be by Elaine Owenby and The Smokey Mountain Gospel Singers, Jody Gibson, and special music by Jimmy and Donna. Special remembrances will be shared by Dr. Greg Cranford and Lisa Foster.

Interment will follow in Valleytown Cemetery with military honors presented by the local Honor Guard. Gentlemen selected to serve as pallbearers are Justin Hyde, Richard Harris, Jonathon Foster, Michael Hall, Shepherd Hartness and Robin Baker. The honorary pallbearer will be James “Pluto” Jordan Jr.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

