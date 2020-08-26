Oleta Brugh

Body

Our Angel, Oleta Ledford Brugh, 85, of Murphy, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in a Acworth, Ga., care facility.

She was a native of Clay County but had lived in Murphy most of her life.

Oleta’s life was lived with the great purpose of sharing Jesus with all those she knew and loved through her music. To that end, her unwavering faith was her calling card – the instillment of that faith in her children and others was her purpose.

To say she loved music was an understatement. Her 50-plus years as church pianist began in the early 1960s when she became the pianist at Old Shooting Creek Baptist Church. Several years later after moving from Clay County to Murphy, she served as pianist at Tomotla Baptist Church and then Vengeance Creek Baptist Church. She shared her talent as a pianist with thousands, including weddings, funerals, singings and more. She taught hundreds of people piano lessons and because of that her talent will live on for many years. She could make a room sing with those fingers on that piano.

Her smile could light up the very same room. Her life was riddled with adversity but she overcame and smiled anyway.

She was faithful, unselfish, dependable, honest and true. She was a peacemaker. She walked with God, and He walked with her.

If you couldn’t find her sitting at piano, you would more than likely find her in her yard pruning the roses, transplanting flowers, weeding and planting. Another example of her love for beautiful things.

Oleta was the daughter of the late Fred Oscar and Margaret “Addie” Hogsed Ledford, and wife of the late James Herbert “Jim” Brugh, who died May 7, 2014. She was also preceded in death by a son, James Barry Brugh.

Oleta is survived by one daughter; Pam Rogers and Gerry of Acworth, Ga.; one son, Gregory L. Brugh of Murphy; two sisters, Betty Jean Ledford Watkins and Marjorie Ledford Rainwater, both of Hayesville; two grandchildren, Jeffrey Rogers and Ashley, and Jonathan Rogers of Acworth, Ga.; and two great-grandchildren, Andrei James Rogers and Annie Oleta Rogers.

We would like to thank the angels on earth that helped and cared for mom as their own. Our most sincere thanks to Vandia Sneed, Joan Dockery and Debbie Graves. We also want to thank the loving, caring earthly angels at Overlook at Cedarcrest for years of loving on her and making her their “princess.” When others care lovingly for those you love, the gratitude runs deep in your soul.

A Celebration of Life and outdoor singing will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Union Hill Cemetery in Hayesville. Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Rogers, Jonathan Rogers, Gerry Rogers, David Rogers, Jon Fullerton and Derrick Palmer.

The body will lie in state from noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, for those who wish to pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Union Hill Cemetery. c/o Joann Woody. 685 Thumping Creek Road, Hayesville, NC 28904.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.