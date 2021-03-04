Body

Nellie Sue Graham of Murphy passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Affectionately known as “Mamaw Sue,” she was a caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her legacy of love will live on forever in the lives and hearts of her loved ones.

Sue was born Aug. 20, 1946, to the late Porter and Lucille Oliver. Sue married the late John Graham and together they had four children. She was a devoted mother and dedicated her life to caring for others, as demonstrated by her many years as a CNA with Personal Touch Assisted Living.

Most of Sue’s spare time was spent working at A&J Bargains & More thrift store, where she loved to chat with customers.

When not working, Sue could be found spending time with family and especially her great-grandchildren, Conner and Raylynn Waldroup and Rayna Rowland, and great-nieces, Ariel Lockaby, Alexis Lockaby, Lillie McClure and Addie McClure; great-nephews: Andrew Lockaby and Bradley Lockaby. These boys and girls were the light of her life, and she was immensely proud to be their Mamaw.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sue was preceded in death by her sisters, Roma Nix and Janice Barnhart; brother, James Oliver; nephew, Richard Barnhart; and great-niece, Hope Lockaby Hohmann.

Sue will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Ida Sue Rowland and husband Billy, Annette Palmer and husband Ronnie, Trampas Graham, and Judy Breazeale and partner Jerry Sisum; grandchildren, Kelly Palmer, Amy Waldroup (Josh), Julie Pendergrass(John), Kristen Rowland and lifelong best friend Monique Wajda, Anna James (Jesse), Dustin Breazeale and Catherine Breazeale; sisters, Judy Lockaby and Connie Creason (Steve); brothers: Louie Oliver (Gail), Jerry Oliver (Glenda); sister-in-law, Gayle Oliver; son-in-law, Reid Breazeale; dear friend, Carolyn Dockery; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. The Revs. Hoyt Brown and Calvin Murphy officiated. Music was conducted by Rita Worley and Bucky Kelly. Burial was in Old Martins Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers were Steven Creason, Eddie Lockaby, Mark Lockaby, Matthew Lockaby, Michael Lockaby, Anthony Oliver, Jamie Oliver, Taylor Oliver and Charlie Penland. Honorary pallbearers were Dustin Breazeale, Danny Dockery, Jesse James, Andrew Lockaby, John Pendergrass and Josh Waldroup.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy.

In lieu of donations, the family asks that donations be made in Nellie’s honor to the Shriner’s Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

You may send tributes to the family at www.townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangments.