Natasha Cable

Body

Natasha Rae Day Cable, 42, of Andrews, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

She was born June 22, 1978, in Cherokee County to Gayle Griggs Day and Rick Day of Andrews.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sons, Logan Wood, Alex Wood and Zane Wood; her brothers, Lucius Day and Zackary Day; nephew Lucius Day; and niece Emory Day.

A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews. Pastor Harold Stiles officiated.

You may send tributes to the family at www.townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.