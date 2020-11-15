Milford Roy Hogan

Body

Pastor Roy Hogan, 66, of Athens, Tenn., went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

He was pastor of Freedom Baptist Church of Athens, which he founded in 1998.

He also conducted the radio program “The Old Time Religion Hour,” an outreach of World Bible Missions (WBM), a ministry that sends Bibles, Gospel tracts and study booklets around the world. WBM was started by his late father, Pastor G.D. Hogan. He traveled to Africa 13 times “to tell the story of grace and glory.”

Hogan was born April 16, 1954, in Andrews. He was a 1972 graduate of McMinn County High School. He graduated from Tennessee Tech University with a degree in engineering, which took him all over the world.

When God called him to the ministry to preach and pastor the church, he left his job and answered the call. His church and WBM were the closest things to his heart, along with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Pastor G.D. Hogan; mother, Anna Lou Trantham Hogan; and sister, Mary Lee Cardin.

He is survived by his wife, Jamia; sons, Cary (Missy) of Nashville, and Andrew (Laurie) of High Pointa; grandchildren, Caleb, Cameron, C.J., Chloe, Jackson and Olivia, whom he loved dearly; brothers, David (Margo) of Waynesville, and Jimmy (Teena) of Athens; and sisters, Jan Carter of Athens, and Linda Evans (Buster) of Athens.

His homegoing celebration will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Freedom Baptist Church with sons Andrew and Cary and brother David speaking. Pallbearers will be family and church family members.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, by Brother Brad Lane and Brother John Mantooth at McMinn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to World Bible Missions by mail to P.O. Box 116, Athens, TN 37371.