Michael Bone

Michael Paul Bone “Bones,” 52, went home unexpectedly to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

He was living in Bryson City at the time of his death. He had also resided in Cherokee and Murphy.

Bones was an extraordinary young man and spent most of his life working.

He loved God, his friends and family, enjoyed movies, music and was a big Johnny Cash fan.

He was preceded in death by all grandparents; father, Clifford Bone Sr.; mother, Jeanette Bone; and brother-in-law, David Hembree.

He is survived by his sister, Edie Hembree and fiance Mark Hamilton of Murphy; two brothers, Clifford Bone Jr. of Waynesville, and Ricky Bone and wife Leslie of Toccoa, Ga.; nephews, Tommy, Eric and Cory Roberson of Murphy, Robin, Timmy, Jonny, Teddy and Christopher Bone; nieces, Starry Richard, Esther, Abigale, Kimberly and Autumn Bone; and good friends, Joe Fowler of Marble and Jimmy Smith of Bryson City.

Michael “Bones” worked at Harrah’s Cherokee for years, but he lost his benefits and insurance. Mike doesn’t have to worry about that anymore,, as he has a new body and is probably looking down on all of us right now. He most recently worked at Harrah’s with HSS.

Mike “Bones” also worked 14 years at Coats American. His first job was at The Sirloin Steak House, where he was treated like family, in Murphy at age 16. He rented his own apartment, worked while attending and graduated from Murphy High School.

We have had to delay his burial and services. In lieu of flowers, all donations no matter how small are appreciated to help the family with memorial and burial expenses. An account is being set up at United Community Bank in Murphy, and there is also a Go Fund Me page via Facebook.

The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Second Baptist Church in Murphy.