Joshua Matthew Sowell, 33, of Murphy, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the son of Janice Derreberry Sowell and the late Larry Sowell.

Matt liked to fish. He was a very loving husband and father.

Matt worked at Walmart.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Samantha Sowell; one son, Arian Sowell; one stepson, Kenneth Riddle; one brother, Scotty Derreberry; one sister, Samantha Weatherford and husband Matt; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will received friends from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support and prayers.

A memorial fund account has been set up at United Community Bank in Murphy in memory of Matt Sowell.

You may send tributes to the Sowell family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.