Marvin Garrett, 83, of Murphy, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Marvin was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County. He was a son of the late Wesley and Lockie Seabolt Garrett.

Marvin had worked for Wells and West as a roofer.

Marvin is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Garrett; sons, Travis Garrett and wife Rhonda, and Joseph Garrett; stepsons, Kenny Messer and wife Lorrie, and Jimmy Messer and wife Melanie; step-daughters, Debbie Chambers and husband Allen, and Ancy Garrett and husband Mark; nine step-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. The Rev. Derrick Palmer officiated. Burial was in Sunset Cemetery. Pallbearers were Eddie and Bryan McDonald, Jonathan Messer, Rusty Chambers, William Phillips and Stanley Garrett.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Murphy Rehab & Nursing Alzheimer’s Unit, 3992 U.S. 64 E. Alternate, Murphy, NC 28906.

You may send tributes to the Garrett family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.