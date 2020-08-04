Marie Adams

Body

Marie Josephine Pendergrass Adams, 95, of Gastonia, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

She was a native of Cherokee County, but resided in Gaston County for the remainder of her life. She was the daughter of the late Hardy Lawrence and Mary Etta Griggs Pendergrass.

Marie was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, and canning fruits and vegetables. Marie also was a seamstress. She enjoyed making wedding dresses and curtains.

She was a member of Marble Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kendall Adams Sr., and a brother, Dillard Pendergrass.

She is survived by one son, Kendall Adams Jr. and wife Melinda of Gastonia; a daughter, Stacey Gibby and husband Lennox of Gastonia; seven grandchildren, Wesley Gibby (Lauren), Jennifer Grant (Mike), Amanda Britt, Jessica Adams, Dana Adams, Crystal Drawdy and Kim Laye; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews. The Rev. Jerry Tatham officiated. Burial was in Moss Cemetery.

The family receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society at Cancer Research Institute, National Headquarters, 29 Broadway, Fourth Floor, New York, NY 10006-3111.

You may send tributes to the Adams family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.