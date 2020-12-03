Marian Kinney

Body

Marian Jones Kinney, 92, of Murphy, and Dalton, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late James and Marilou Jones and was also preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Kinney; sons, Michael and Gregory Kinney; brother, Glenn Jones; and sisters, Moreen Headrick and Betty Jones.

Marian is survived by her grandchildren, Aaron Kinney, William Kinney and Hannah Kinney; daughter-in-law, Melissa Kinney; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Kaye Jones; and many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held for family. Marian will be laid to rest at Sunset Cemetery in Murphy.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Dalton, P.O. Box 827, Dalton, GA 30722 or to Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church, 1650 N.C. 141, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of local arrangements.

