Body

Margaret Starks, 72, of Murphy, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in a Chattanooga, Tenn., hospital.

Margaret’s indomitable spirit encouraged her family and friends to persist in the face of struggles. Margaret’s grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of Margaret’s kind spirit, passion for God, love of her family and zest for life will live on through them.

Margaret was an avid churchgoer and loved her church family as her own family. She was a member of Reid’s Chapel Church.

She also loved quilting.

She was the daughter of the late Roy and Hazel Queen Dickey.

Surviving are her loving husband of more than 54 years, Alexander W. Starks; a son, Michael A. Starks and wife Melody of Murphy; two grandchildren, Samuel Starks and fiancee Sydney French of Knoxville, Tenn., and Gabriel Starks of Asheville; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Reid’s Chapel with Dr. Bob Boozer and Pastor Mark Handy officiating.

The family will receive friends from noon-1:45 p.m. prior to the services Saturday, Sept. 26.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Margaret Starks to Reid’s Chapel Cemetery Fund, 4281 Lower Bear Paw Road, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register will be available at iviefuneralhome.com.