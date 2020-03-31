Body

Margaret Dills Dockery, 86, of Murphy, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, in a Murphy care facility.

She was a native of Towns County, Ga., but lived most of her adult life in Murphy.

Margaret loved being outside working in her flowers and in the yard. She had proudly maintained her “HELLO” boxwoods on Hanging Dog Road for many years.

She was of the Baptist faith.

She was the daughter of the late Garner and Cleo Ledford Dills, and wife of the late John Ross Dockery, who died April 3, 2002. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Danny Dockery; four sisters, Mae Dills, Vera Grant, Lougene Taylor, and twin sister Margie Elrod; and three brothers, Bill Dills, Jack Nations and Frank Dills.

Surviving are a son, Tim K. Dockery and wife Jan of Murphy; a sister, Barbara Nell Cantrell of Helen, Ga.; a brother, John Nations and wife Annetta of Buford, Ga.; a granddaughter, Nanette Davis and husband Ronnie of Greenville, S.C.; a great-granddaughter, Sophie Davis; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Patrick Garrett officiating.

The family will receive friends and have a memorial service at a later date following the removal of the Executive Order.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.