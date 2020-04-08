Body

Marcy Lean Campbell, 83, of Bryson City, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late William and Ora Mae Morgan Day. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Bobby and Charlie Campbell; two grandsons, Jackie Holloway and Brandon Campbell; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Campbell; five brothers, Frank, Mace, J.C., Clint and L.L. Day; and two daughters-in-law, Brenda and Kim Campbell.

She is survived by three children, Rosa Norris and husband Tony, Joann Parton and husband Danny, and Russell Campbell Sr.; her husband, Joe (Pop) Campbell; grandchildren, Liz Jenkins, Elizabeth Holloway, Mark Postell, Missy Cutshaw, Tiffany Pickering and Russell Campbell Jr.; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Grace Gregory, and three brothers, Doug, Dillard and Don Day.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with final expenses to the family at 157 Poppy Drive, Bryson City, NC 28713.