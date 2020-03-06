Marcus Newton

Body

Marcus Alan Newton, 23, of Marble, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Mr. Newton was born July 23, 1996, in Gastonia, to the late Hal Wayne Newton and Betty Revis Newton.

Mark and his family moved to Marble in 2008, where he graduated from Murphy High School. He was very active in sports, including football and soccer, and won numerous trophies and ribbons for swimming. He enjoyed walking, fishing and hunting.

He was of the Baptist faith and attended several local churches faithfully.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Newton; brother, Hal Newton Jr.; sister, Glenda (Matthew) Payseur; brothers, Jon Newton and Luke Newton; nieces, Brittney and Brandy Weaver, Patricia Conner; and great-nephew, Bentley Conner.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Cochran Funeral Home Chapel of Murphy with Pastor Harold Stiles officiating. Interment followed in the Peachtree Memorial Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Alex Seabolt, Jamie Lawson, Seth Morgan, Adam Powell, C.J. Jones and Isaac Stafford.

The family met with friends from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

