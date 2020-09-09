Lori Herron

Body

Lori Ann Herron, 51, of Atlanta, Ga., formerly of Murphy, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her residence.

She was a native of Murphy and had attended Murphy High School. Lori worked in concessions at Turner Field as well as working for Fulton County Public Schools.

She enjoyed watching wrestling and basketball, and was an excellent cook.

She is the daughter of Gloria Hobson of Murphy. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Lonnie and Ira Herron.

Surviving in addition to her mother are a son, Monte Stewart of Atlanta, Ga.; a special friend, Quinton Butts of Atlanta, Ga.; two sisters, Robin Tanner of Atlanta, Ga., and Lakisha Sudderth of Murphy; a brother, Samuel Hobson of Atlanta, Ga.; and many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, with the Revs. Louis Grant, Denise Johnson and Dwight Holland officiating. Interment will be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Reginald Cain, Damon Herron, Timothy Harvey, Brandon Oliver, Demarcus Hobson and Jonathan Moreland. Honorary pallbearer will be Kevin White.

The family will receive friends prior to the services from noon-1:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

