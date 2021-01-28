Body

Lonnie Mashburn, 86, of New Middletown, Ohio, died Sunday morning, Jan. 24, 2021, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family.

Lonnie was born Nov. 12, 1934, in Unaka, North Carolina, a son of Caleb Jack and Ada Rose Mashburn.

With a steadfast and strong work ethic, Lonnie didn’t shy away from a hard day’s work, working two jobs the majority of his life. For 28 years, he worked in the steel mills at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, before opening his own business, Mashburn Tree Service Inc., which he owned and operated for many years. On his family farm in New Middletown, Ohio, Lonnie raised black angus cattle and farmed corn and soybean until he was 81 years old.

Lonnie had a strong Christian faith and loved God.

On Jan. 23, 1953, he married the former Betty J. Mann, and they were blessed with 68 years of marriage. For many years, they made their home in Struthers, Ohio, and raised their children with that same strong faith in the Margaret Wynn Memorial Baptist Church in Poland, Ohio. In 1962, Lonnie was proud to be a part of the church’s ground breaking and helped with the building of the new church and parsonage.

A devoted family man, nothing made Lonnie happier than when the whole family came together. When he built his new home in New Middletown, Ohio, he made sure there was a room large enough for everyone to gather. That room holds many cherished and lasting memories.

Over the years, Lonnie and Betty looked forward to traveling and camping with their dear friends from the Farley and Mitchell families. A nature lover and avid outdoorsman, Lonnie also enjoyed hunting, traveling annually to Pennsylvania for whitetail deer, Canada for moose, and Wyoming for mule and antelope.

Some of his favorite things were planting and watching his corn grow, buying the latest cars and trucks on the market, relaxing by watching a good western movie, and listening to classic country music, especially his favorite artist Kitty Wells.

In addition to his wife, Betty, he leaves his four children, Lorecia “Lisa” Payne of Poland, Ohio, Arnold (Cathy) Mashburn of Murphy, Marvin (Pam) Mashburn of Lowellville, Ohio, and Dr. Medford Mashburn of Poland, Ohio; brother, Glenn Mashburn of New Middletown, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, David Mashburn; son-in-law, John Payne; brother, Lawrence Mashburn; and sisters, Emma Palmer, Susie Carroll, Lee Ellen Bumgarner, Willa Mae Lockaby and Alice Patterson.

Due to the current health situation, the family decided to hold a private funeral service on Wednesday at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, Ohio. Interment followed at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family wished they were able to celebrate Lonnie’s life with all of you, but welcomes your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share any special memories and online condolences with the family.

Any memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. Mashburn’s name to the General Fund of the Margaret Wynn Memorial Baptist Church, 56 Water St., Poland, Ohio 44514.