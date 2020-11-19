Lisa Bennett

Body

Lisa Elaine Bennett, 56, of Asheville, and an Air Force veteran, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

She is survived by her father, Robert Winfrey Sr.; brother, Robert Winfrey Jr.; children, Sherissa Hughes and Krista Hornbuckle; and grandchildren, Jayden and Isabella Hughes.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Rowlands Creek Baptist Church located in Topton.

“Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air … It is not the length of life, but the depth” – Ralph Waldo Emerson.