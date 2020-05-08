Lawrence Reece

Body

Lawrence (Lonnie) Frank Reece, 63, of Dalton, Ga., died Monday, May 4, 2020.

He was born May 26, 1956, in Murphy to Margaret Reece and the late Frank Reece.

He was of the Christian faith.

He graduated from Murphy High School, class of 1974.

He went to Tampa, Fla., and worked before joining the Army. He was a veteran serving in the Army from 1975-88. While in the Army, he played on the Army golf team.

After leaving the Army, he began working in the golf business. He graduated from the Professional Golfers of America and became a golf professional working at several golf courses. His specialty was building up and developing golf courses, as well as teaching golf skills and developing golfers. He was also an expert at running golf tournaments. He possessed excellent people skills that enabled him to impact many people’s lives in a positive way.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Reece, and sister, Kim Threlkeld.

He is survived by his wife, Glenette Reece, Dalton; mother, Margaret Scaglione Murphy; daughter, Amelia Reece and fiance Taylor Lordis, Canton, Ga.; stepdaughters, Stefanie Stegall, Atlanta, Amanda Thornton and son-in-law Adam Thornton, Dalton; grandchildren, Oliver Lordis and Adeline Lordis, Canton, Ga.; Blakely Thornton, Brenner Thornton, Bowen Thornton and Breckyn Thornton, all of Dalton; brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Darbie Scaglione, Omaha, Neb.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service is planned and will be announced at a later date due to the Covid-19.

Donations in memory of Mr. Reece may be made to Rock Bridge Community Church, Dalton GA 30720.

Bernhardt Funeral Home, Ellijay, Ga., www.bernhardtfh.com, is in charge of arrangements.