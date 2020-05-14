Larry Sowell

    Larry Sowell, 68, of Marble, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.
    He was born in Dade County, Fla., to the late Earcle and Mary Lou Rogers Sowell.
    Larry was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He served in Vietnam. He worked for Walmart. Larry loved fishing and hunting.
    He is survived by his wife, Janice Derreberry Sowell; one son, Matt Sowell and wife Samantha; stepson, Scotty Derreberry; one daughter, Samantha Weatherford and husband Matt; one sister, Kathy Cross and Shelley; and grandchildren, Arian and Kenneth Sowell, Aubrey Kitchel, Robert Derreberry and Cody Derreberry.
    The family will have a private graveside service.
    You may send tributes to the Sowell family at townson-rose.com.
    Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

 