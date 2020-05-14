Body

Larry Sowell, 68, of Marble, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.

He was born in Dade County, Fla., to the late Earcle and Mary Lou Rogers Sowell.

Larry was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He served in Vietnam. He worked for Walmart. Larry loved fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Derreberry Sowell; one son, Matt Sowell and wife Samantha; stepson, Scotty Derreberry; one daughter, Samantha Weatherford and husband Matt; one sister, Kathy Cross and Shelley; and grandchildren, Arian and Kenneth Sowell, Aubrey Kitchel, Robert Derreberry and Cody Derreberry.

The family will have a private graveside service.

You may send tributes to the Sowell family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.