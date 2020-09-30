Kenneth Bradley

Body

Kenneth Wayman Bradley, 71, of Bradley Farm Road, Blairsville, Ga., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.

Mr. Bradley was born Jan. 6, 1949, in Fannin County, Ga., the son of the late Wayman Bradley and Louise Mauney Bradley.

Kenneth loved farming, hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and riding horses. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, and loved his church and church family.

He was a loving father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Sandra Bradley.

Kenneth was an elder and member of Revival Baptist Church for many years.

Surviving Mr. Bradley are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Bobby and Michelle Barton of Blue Ridge, Ga.; Matthew Bradley of Blairsville; one daughter and son-in-law, Cydney and Shaun Conley of Gainesville, Ga.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dennis and Beverly Bradley, and Milton and Kay Bradley; one sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Tony Harkins, all of Blairsville; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, a host of his church family, many other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, from the Mountain View Chapel with the Revs. Tommy Seay, Tim Renshaw and Tim Dickey officiating. Special music was presented by Heather Henderson. The following gentleman served as pallbearers, Jake, Logan, Kaelin and Kendall Conley, Caleb, Wyatt and Luke Bradley. Interment followed in the Bellview Community Cemetery. The family met with friends from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home Sunday, Sept. 27.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements.

You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com.