Judy Brooks

Judy W. Brooks, 76, of Andrews, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

She was a native and lifetime resident of Andrews.

Judy worked as a secretary at Andrews High School and Magnavox before beginning her career in banking. She was one of the first to be employed with United Community Bank and sold the original stock to help start the business. Judy worked in banking for 57 years and helped countless people in the community.

She was a member of Andrews First Baptist Church. She was also a member of Eastern Star Andrews Chapter No. 15 and the Konnaheeta Woman’s Club.

Judy served on the board with the Andrews Housing Authority.

Judy was a huge part of the Andrews community and worked tirelessly to support the town and the people.

She was the daughter of the late A.V. and Nellie Hardin West.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Wade Brooks; a daughter, Renee Brooks McLean and husband James of Andrews; a brother, Charles H. West and wife Sue of Murphy; three grandchildren, Cole Postell and fiancee Alana Cook, John McLean and Jamie McLean, all of Andrews; two great-grandchildren, Aekley Postell and Paisley Gladden; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Andrews First Baptist Church with Dr. Calvin Bobo and the Rev. Blake Ritz officiating. The interment will be in Valleytown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cole Postell, John McLean, Jerry Brooks, Chuck West, Gary Gray and Tony Painter. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Frye and Donald Hogan.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Andrews First Baptist Church.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.