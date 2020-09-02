Johnny Farmer

Body

Johnny Harold Farmer, 79, of Murphy, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the son of Hazel Dockery Farmer of Murphy and the late John Winston Farmer.

Johnny had worked in the construction industry doing roadway clearing. He was a member of the Painters Local 226 in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Johnny loved to hunt and garden.

He was a member and deacon at Mount Nebo Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother, Hazel Dockery Farmer of Murphy; his wife, Ramona Rose Farmer; one son, John Farmer II; one brother, Gordon Farmer and wife Peggy; three sisters, Gloria Hyde and husband Mitch, Nancy Hickey and husband Richard, and Carolyn Brannon and husband Billy; two grandchildren, Candace Whitener and husband Jacob and John Farmer III; four great-grandchildren, Lilly Whitener, Koda Farmer, Ducky Farmer and Grayson Farmer; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Murphy. The Rev. Jerry Kilpatrick officiated. Burial was in the Pat Rose Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ryan Farmer, Mark Hickey, Tyler Thompson, Michael Lindsey, Malachi Lindsey, Eddie Joe Kephart, Chris Swanson and Robert Brannon.

The family received friends at 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Murphy.

You may send tributes to the Farmer family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.